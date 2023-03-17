Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of around 11:30 pm ET on TNT, right after coverage of the NCAA tournament is over.

This St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia.

Also advertised for tonight: Powerhouse Hobbs defends the TNT title against Rey Fenix, Taya Valkyrie has her in-ring debut, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. The Bollywood Boyz and more!

Come right back here at around 11:30 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 17