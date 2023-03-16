Stu Grayson wrestled on last night’s (March 15) episode of Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, for what appeared to be a one-off trios match. He partnered up with Hangman Page and his original Dark Order partner Evil Uno to take on the Blackpool Combat Club.

Grayson did the job at the end of the match when he was choked out by Jon Moxley. But he was darn impressive in the bout, to the point where I scratched my head and asked myself, why is this guy no longer under contract with AEW?

Well, I don’t have to ask that question anymore, because AEW President Tony Khan just made it official a short while ago. Stu Grayson is All Elite...again!

Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos!



After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he's more motivated than ever, and now it's official:

Stu Grayson is All Elite, again! pic.twitter.com/7HpPbs2M9g — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

No details are currently known about the terms of Grayson’s new deal with AEW.

The Dark Order always felt incomplete without Stu, so we’ll see if he picks right up where he left off as a key member of the group.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Stu Grayson does next in AEW, Cagesiders?