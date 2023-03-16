The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Mar. 15) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 852,000 viewers for a 0.27 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 11th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The viewership and demo rating both declined from last week’s results (858K, 0.29), but it was the big fall in the cable rankings (from 4th to 11th place) that really stands out here. Even when AEW ratings come in below their average level, Dynamite typically finishes in the top 10. But that wasn’t the case this time.

So, which shows bumped AEW out of the top 10? There was the triple sports whammy of NBA games, NCAA tournament coverage, and the World Baseball Classic. On top of that, Vanderpump Rules once again topped Dynamite. I don’t know what that show is, but I guess a lot more people are into it than are into Jeff Jarrett challenging for championship gold or QT Marshall’s increasing television time. It’s a shocker, I tell ya.

Next week’s episode of Dynamite features Stokely Hathaway’s Last Match, so maybe that will get AEW back in the top 10.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.