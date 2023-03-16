Saraya says she was fined for using inappropriate language on AEW Dynamite

On last night’s (Mar. 15) episode of Dynamite, The Outsiders Outcasts were in the ring for a talking segment where they verbally trashed the AEW homegrown women’s roster.

They also shit all over the ungrateful live fans for booing them. Ruby Soho referred to the fans as “neckbeards” last week. Saraya repeated that language this time, except she added an inappropriate word to the mix:

“You guys should be kissing the ground that we walk on. Because without us, there wouldn’t be a division. You can boo all you want, but you are lucky we are here. I am a miracle! I don’t expect anything less from a bunch of neckbeard stinky twats. Toni, take it from here. I’m getting mad.”

Saraya later took to social media to say she was fined, but has no regrets:

I indeed got fined for saying Twat on live TV @AEW #Outcasts — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 16, 2023

They were not happy. I loved it. Worth the fine. https://t.co/JoZU91XvQE — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 16, 2023

We’ve heard before about AEW getting in trouble with Warner Bros. Discovery about excessive use of explicit language, and also rules about how many times the word “shit” can be said during a given episode of Dynamite, so maybe there’s something to this. On the other hand, that clip I posted above comes right from AEW’s twitter account, so at least the digital side of AEW is cool with Saraya’s choice of words.

At the end of the day, Rick Ross said “motherfucker” on Dynamite not that long ago, so maybe Saraya figured the risk was worth the reward.

Do you think AEW needs to adopt Vince McMahon’s list of banned words, Cagesiders?