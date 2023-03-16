AEW rolled into Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 17) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Powerhouse Hobbs retained the TNT championship with a win over Rey Fenix. QT Marshall laid out Alex Abrahantes with a Diamond Cutter after the match was over.

In her debut match for AEW, Taya Valkyrie beat Eva Lawless. During the match, Jade Cargill, Mark Sterling, and Leila Grey were on stage watching and taking notes.

Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang defeated The Bollywood Boyz in a tag team match.

Daniel Garcia was victorious over Brody King in the main event. He won after Chris Jericho hit King with the baseball bat.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?