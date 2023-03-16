Taya Valkyrie has upcoming matches in Impact, AEW, AAA, NWA, MLW

This is Taya Valkyrie’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Taya made news with a surprise appearance in AEW during Wednesday night Dynamite on March 15. Tony Khan confirmed that La Wera Loca is All Elite.

Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie!



Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS on

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg! pic.twitter.com/R9173eHJR6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 16, 2023

Taya has been busy across the professional wrestling landscape partaking in matches with a variety of companies. Even though La Wera Loca is now with AEW, she will still be appearing in several bouts on television and other means of viewing access. In fact, Taya will be seen in five different promotions over the next six days. Part of this is through the magic of taped production, and part is upcoming live shows.

First up is Impact. Taya will be teaming with Rosemary to defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championship against the witches coven of Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King during Impact Wrestling on Thursday, March 16. That show airs on AXS TV.

Taya will make her AEW in-ring debut during Rampage on Friday, March 17. That show airs on TNT. Even though no opponent has been named yet, Taya has put her sights on Jade Cargill and the TBS Championship.

Taya is scheduled to compete in AAA for Team Rest of the World in the women’s Lucha Libre World Cup. Her partners will be Dalys and Natalia Markova. Taya’s team has a tough task ahead against USA representatives Kamille, Deonna Purrazzo, and Jordynne Grace. That show goes live on Sunday, March 19 through Fite TV.

⚠️ Atención ⚠️



Representando a y #LuchaLibreAAA , @dalyscaribenaaa se une al equipo "Resto del Mundo" Femenil para @LuchaWorldCup



19 de Marzo.

⌚️17 horas.

️ Estadio Panamericano de los @charrosbeisbol

️ https://t.co/q5SF3kizag pic.twitter.com/9yZaHyk3Nj — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 10, 2023

Taya also currently holds the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Based on the past relationship between AAA and AEW, there is little reason to think Taya will be forced to drop the title as soon as possible. However, if AAA decides to make a change, then Triplemania XXXI: Monterrey on April 16 would make sense. Lady Flammer is the most likely candidate to dethrone the champion.

Taya is in the mix to carry the inaugural NWA Women’s Television Championship. The winner will be crowned in the tournament final at the NWA 312 PPV on April 7. Taya has her chance to make that move if she can defeat Max The Impaler in the semifinal bout during NWA Powerrr on Tuesday, March 21. That show airs on NWA’s YouTube channel.

Later that evening, Taya will step into the squared circle to defend the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship against Billie Starkz during MLW Underground on Tuesday, March 21. That show airs on REELZ.

Assuming Taya prevails, she is booked to defend the MLW women’s title against Delmi Exo on April 6 at the War Chamber TV taping. This is a good bet where Taya could drop the gold. Exo was recently signed by MLW, so she could be the candidate to carry the division forward into the future.

Exo, made her MLW debut in 2021 as a part of the popular sister tag team Sea Stars. Now, the 7-year veteran looks to make a tidal wave by embarking on a singles career and it starts with a big stakes title bout.



️ https://t.co/BTyTHwZppn pic.twitter.com/FJkasY8fFG — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 6, 2023

Are you ready for La Era de La Wera?