Tony Khan “leveled up” the All-Atlantic title last night — an act tied to the Shazam sequel by the sneak peak of Warner Bros new movie that aired in the middle of Orange Cassidy’s first defense of the new AEW International championship match on the Mar. 15 episode of Dynamite.

His opponent was Jeff Jarrett, in a continuation of OC’s Best Friends rivalry with Double J, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh. It was a lot like other matches in this feud, and Jarrett & company’s other feuds since he joined AEW: Jeff did lots of things that made you want to punch him in his dumb face, his crew cheated in entertaining ways...

Anyone else have Lance Russell in their heads saying "C'mon now, Jeff" or think this match would have been perfect on a Monday night inside the Mid South Coliseum?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8tFmubAHfk — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 16, 2023

... then they lost...

It’s a time-tested pro wrestling formula. But it’s also a little less effective each time we see it, no matter how great Jarrett is at his job.

A title win for The Last Outlaw would generate even more heat, and extend the shelf life for the squad by making it clear they’re not just going to steal a couple Rampage matches before losing the overall program. The reign doesn’t need to be a lengthy one, but it should probably be long enough that whatever babyface ends it is really celebrated for knocking the King off his Mountain.

And, look... I didn’t expect to unironically be saying “ain’t he great” about Jeff in 2023, but going back to his GCW run, he really has been. The man is healthy, fully aware of what he does (and doesn’t do well), and is using the generations of pro wrestling knowledge in his head to put his powers to their best use. At this point in his life, he’d likely not say that’s deserving of a belt. But I will.

Let us know what you think of Jeff Jarrett in AEW, check out the highlights from the Mar. 15 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Taya Valkyrie has arrived in AEW

What does this mean for the future of the Elite?

"@SammyGuevara is gonna be a World Champion, because I'm the best ever, and you know it!"

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/y1ybZSfAov — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

"I'm gonna beat your head with my skateboard, and give you a headlock takeover"

@DarbyAllin with a message for the #AEW World Champion!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/pkNnaxUg3T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

"It's real easy to attack a guy from behind isn't it #JuiceRobinson?"@starkmanjones It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wgnrOzjLMA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.