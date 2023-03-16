Tony Khan “leveled up” the All-Atlantic title last night — an act tied to the Shazam sequel by the sneak peak of Warner Bros new movie that aired in the middle of Orange Cassidy’s first defense of the new AEW International championship match on the Mar. 15 episode of Dynamite.
His opponent was Jeff Jarrett, in a continuation of OC’s Best Friends rivalry with Double J, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh. It was a lot like other matches in this feud, and Jarrett & company’s other feuds since he joined AEW: Jeff did lots of things that made you want to punch him in his dumb face, his crew cheated in entertaining ways...
Anyone else have Lance Russell in their heads saying "C'mon now, Jeff" or think this match would have been perfect on a Monday night inside the Mid South Coliseum?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8tFmubAHfk— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 16, 2023
... then they lost...
With the #AEW All-Atlantic Title retired, @orangecassidy becomes the FIRST #AEW International Champion!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MBfGbgOY5a
It’s a time-tested pro wrestling formula. But it’s also a little less effective each time we see it, no matter how great Jarrett is at his job.
A title win for The Last Outlaw would generate even more heat, and extend the shelf life for the squad by making it clear they’re not just going to steal a couple Rampage matches before losing the overall program. The reign doesn’t need to be a lengthy one, but it should probably be long enough that whatever babyface ends it is really celebrated for knocking the King off his Mountain.
And, look... I didn’t expect to unironically be saying “ain’t he great” about Jeff in 2023, but going back to his GCW run, he really has been. The man is healthy, fully aware of what he does (and doesn’t do well), and is using the generations of pro wrestling knowledge in his head to put his powers to their best use. At this point in his life, he’d likely not say that’s deserving of a belt. But I will.
Let us know what you think of Jeff Jarrett in AEW, check out the highlights from the Mar. 15 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.
- Taya Valkyrie has arrived in AEW
- What does this mean for the future of the Elite?
It's time to celebrate with @The_MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FMuZdclAai
.@Boy_myth_legend has his eyes firmly SET on the #AEW World Championship around @The_MJF's waist!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OQvqzM992i
"@SammyGuevara is gonna be a World Champion, because I'm the best ever, and you know it!"— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/y1ybZSfAov
"I'm gonna beat your head with my skateboard, and give you a headlock takeover"— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
@DarbyAllin with a message for the #AEW World Champion!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/pkNnaxUg3T
.@The_MJF has had enough of everyone crashing his Re-Bar Mitzvah!@sammyguevara @DarbyAllin @boy_myth_legend— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ps3lRNgbFE
What are you doing @WheelerYuta?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HQg4nrtlPH
Victory for the #BlackpoolCombatClub, but #DarkOrder are incensed!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Z1v4ibVXXF
Why did #JuiceRobinson come after @starkmanjones?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aBmyVHW9QS
54-0!#AndSTILL UNDEFEATED!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SH5iSBURqw
"It's real easy to attack a guy from behind isn't it #JuiceRobinson?"@starkmanjones It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wgnrOzjLMA— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
We finally find out who broke into @RealWardlow's car on QTV!@QTMarshall @TrueWillieHobbs @AaronSoloAEW— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Msizgls702
There is a sickness in #AEW... and the #HouseOfBlack plans on wiping it out starting TONIGHT! @SNM_Buddy @Brodyxking @malakaiblxck#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FvpmnJhzPd— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
"Without us, there wouldn't be a division!"#TheOutcasts with some strong opinions!@realrubysoho @saraya #ToniStorm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/c351tXdGLg
#AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr, Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D, RIHO, @willowwrestles & @skyebyee have had enough of #TheOutcasts!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xNIIxpdF4F
We'll be reminded why the #JerichoAppreciationSociety is the epitome of sports entertainers THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage! @theDaddyMagic @TheAngeloParker— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/35YvYTfNDc
#LuchaBrothers' @ReyFenixMx is the first man to step up and challenge TNT Champion @TrueWillieHobbs THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eAYPF0TeMH
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
