Powerhouse Hobbs deserves better than QTV

A week ago QT Marshall was revealed as the man behind not only AEW’s new QTV gimmick, but also as Powerhouse Hobbs’ manager. He helped Hobbs beat Wardlow for the TNT title, and proceeded to feud with website owners on Twitter who’d criticized the angle.

On the Mar. 15 Dynamite, we got our first look at the TMZ-inspired act in full. Marshall played Harvey Levin, soliciting stories from his assembled “reporters” in an office set-up. The big story was that the group, which still includes QT’s old associate Aaron Solow, were behind the theft of the TNT championship when it briefly belonged to Wardlow again.

It included a Vince McMahon impersonation, some “insider” digs comparing Wardlow to Batista, and ended with some time for the current champ to talk some tradition trash.

But if you’re wondering why Powerhouse couldn’t have just received a push on his own, you’re not alone. And before he angrily tweets at me, this isn’t Marshall shade. I actually loved him as an undercard heel who heats up crowds by insulting babyfaces before getting his ass handed to him. As far as I know, he’s a great trainer. Maybe they’ll turn QTV into something good. But this did not sports entertain, and the sooner Hobbs is free of it, the better.

