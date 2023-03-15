Dynamite ends with the tease of an Elite reunion

The main event of the Mar. 15 Dynamite wasn’t just a way to hometown guys Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in the ring together for the Winnipeg crowd to go crazy over. It was a Trios title defense for House of Black against Jericho Appreciation Society and The Elite.

But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t also a way to let Winnipeg cheer their favorite wrestling sons, though...

The two men even worked together for a time...

HAVE NOT SEEN SUCH TEAMWORK SINCE THE BLUE BOMBERS WON THE GREY CUP#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YoK4QdUXuc — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 16, 2023

... but Kenny was of course eventually reminded the hard way that you should never trust Jericho — even if you are from Winnipeg.

The match was the usual AEW three-man madness, and despite some dirty tricks from the Jericho & his Society, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King pinned Daniel Garcia to keep the belts they won from Omega & The Young Bucks at Revolution.

Turns out there was one more thing this match was booked to do, however. While Jake Hager showed up to help JAS brawl with the champions after the bell, a battle that had been going on backstage spilled into the ring. This one was between Hangman Page & Dark Order and Blackpool Combat Club. It continued from the first match of the night, where the newly heel BCC knocked Page out with the ring bell and sent Evil Uno to the hospital after Jon Moxley refused to release him from a bulldog choke after he tapped.

It led to Page standing alone in the ring against Mox, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. Alone, that is, until his estranged friends The Elite slid into the ring to stand behind him. That sent the BCC packing, and ended the show with Hangman turning to see Omega & The Bucks.

Seems like a good set-up for Blood & Guts, but the Club is down a man. Will Bryan Danielson return to break bad with his fellow ex-William Regal proteges? Of does BCC add a new member?

Stay tuned. In the meantime, you can get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s edition of Dynamite here.