Ever since TBS champion Jade Cargill issued an open challenge to a Canadian wrestler for the Mar. 15 Dynamite in Winnipeg, there’s been speculation about not only who would answer the bell — but whether this could be someone who’d had Cargill the first loss of her career and become the second person to hold AEW’s secondary women’s title.

The first answer was Nicole Matthews, which if you’ve been a fan of independent women’s wrestling over the course of this century was pretty cool! Matthews has been a staple of Shimmer for a long-time, notable with her Canadian NINJAs tag partner Portia Perez.

But she didn’t even get an entrance, so there was never a question of whether or not she’d make Cargill 53-1. A quick Jaded later and the champ retained.

That was set-up for another reveal, however. And when Renee Paquette ended up getting menaced by Cargill, it brought out the rumored debut — former Impact Knockouts champion and reigning AAA Reina de Reinas titleholder Taya Valkyrie.

Jade bailed after a staredown with Taya, but Leila Gray wasn’t so lucky. The remaining Baddie got caught by Valkyrie, and ended up taking her boss’ finisher while Cargill watched from ringsider.

