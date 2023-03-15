Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped House of Black versus Elite versus Jericho Appreciation Society for the AEW World Trios Championship, Orange Cassidy versus Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship, and QT Marshall celebrating with TNT champion Will Hobbs. Malakai Black was adamant about removing the cancer from AEW, and that includes people who do not deserve to hold those titles. Cassidy is tried of the attacks, so he plans on hurting Jarrett. QTV is Quality Television with Hobbs as TNT champ. QT’s word is his bond. It took a little longer to come through, but it is sweeter than ever.

QT pointed to long-term storytelling for this alliance with Hobbs. QT was the man who brought Powerhouse into AEW.

Long term storytelling- I’ve always looked out for @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/WkIfkiaAES — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) March 9, 2023

QT also teased that that the break-in to Wardlow’s car was not coincidence.

As for the future of the Factory faction, it sounds like that chapter is closed for QT.

We did some fun stuff. Unfortunately, the amount of Factory hate from the “experts” in wrestling was too much and the group had to disband. But keep your eyes on @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast https://t.co/JpUu7z1jN2 — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) March 5, 2023

MJF may look a little ragged for his birthday celebration. His eye was swollen in the aftermath of the 60-minute Iron Man match.

The blood in the hematoma (devil horn) on my forehead has now pooled down into my eye.



Still the champ though and the rats don’t seem to mind. pic.twitter.com/SSKXs0ggiA — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 9, 2023

AEW is holding an interesting charity event called AEW All-Star Slam Dunk. The concept is AEW stars competing in basketball skills challenges. Proceeds will benefit the William Chrisman High School’s basketball team.

.@AEWTogether presents "AEW All-Star Slam Dunk" Tuesday Night, March 21st in Independence, MO! Emceed by @paulwight, #AEW Stars challenge YOU to various basketball competitions to benefit @Chrisman_hoops

Tickets ($20) & more info at https://t.co/4W9hibksHE! pic.twitter.com/2mVxmNwb2o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2023

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Lucha Underground pizza connoisseur Vinnie Massaro was in action on the losing end of a tag team bout versus Butcher and Blade. Athena aggressively punished Inder Mundi in a Proving Ground match, and the champ added extra pain after the match as well.

The title for “Old Dusty Photo” - Being The Elite Ep. 338 is related to Hangman Page. He was on the banana phone chatting with Evil Uno about the upcoming trios match against Blackpool Combat Club on Dynamite. Hangman noticed an old photo of him with the Elite. His train of thought went to feelings of reconciliation, then he turned the photo to face the wall. The long-term storytelling soap opera continues. This is the closing scene of BTE and worth watching if only for the banana phone.

Other BTE bits were Nick Jackson slapping Matt Jackson with a wad of cash in casino winnings, Trent contemplating breaking the rules to pull out a random wire from the production truck, slow motion ass poses from the Young Bucks, Peter Avalon smoking Leva Bates on the bowling lanes, Ryan Nemeth promoting his girlfriend’s new show (actress Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown on Gotham Knights) by translating Orange Cassidy’s tepid excitement, and the Bucks dining at In-N-Out.

Dalton Castle was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included peacock power, the competition (WWE) airing on Peacock, peacock intimidation, and the peacock call. Erotic tension was in the air.

We’ll close with a special St. Patrick’s Day edition of the AEW t-shirt. The color reminds me of toxic waste.