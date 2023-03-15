Dynamite airs tonight (Mar. 15) with a live show from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. AEW has more than 10 weeks to go until its next pay-per-view on the calendar, Double or Nothing, which is scheduled for May 28.

A mystery woman is coming to AEW to finally end Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak

Given that AEW is in Winnipeg tonight, undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill has an open challenge for any Canadian woman to come after her gold.

A lot of folks are speculating that Taya Valkyrie will be the mystery woman. This talk was fueled by reports that she is a free agent after recently finishing up with Impact Wrestling. The idea gained even more momentum over the weekend when Taya didn’t make an Australia tour due to a scheduling conflict.

For her part, Taya has seemingly denied that she’s the mystery woman, instead claiming that she will be in Los Angeles. But a mystery wrestler is never going to reveal the secret ahead of time, so that doesn’t really mean a whole lot.

If Taya is indeed the mystery woman, will she be the person who finally hands Cargill her first loss in AEW? It doesn’t seem likely, but I guess you never know. Jade’s story of late often revolves around having no competition in AEW. There is no obvious endgame challenger to dethrone her, so her reign as champ has stalled out and reeks of stagnation. Something desperately needs to change. A surprise title change and shocking loss to a debuting wrestler is certainly one way to freshen things up.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

House of Black will defend the AEW world trios titles against The Elite and Jericho Appreciation Society. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will be regarded as hometown gods in this one, so that atmosphere should be a wild backdrop for an incredible match that gets plenty of TV time.

The AEW All-Atlantic championship has been renamed to the AEW International championship. Either Orange Cassidy or Jeff Jarrett will walk out of Dynamite with the belt when they face each other in a singles match. After weakening Orange with a guitar shot to the knee last week, will Jarrett be the man who ends Cassidy’s winning streak?

Stu Grayson is back in an AEW ring for one night! The original Dark Order member will team up with Evil Uno and Hangman Page in a trios match against Blackpool Combat Club. Jon Moxley is looking for payback after Hangman forced him to tap out at Revolution.

It’s MJF’s birthday, so the AEW world champion is having a Re-Bar Mitzvah celebration. A babyface is almost certain to crash the party. Could it be Darby Allin, who said we may find out more this week about how he plans to go out in a blaze of glory? What about Jungle Boy, who said nobody with a belt around their waist is safe from him? Could it be Adam Cole, who needs an opponent for his return match on March 29?

Tonight’s episode features the debut episode of QTV. Powerhouse Hobbs will be there to gloat about his TNT championship victory last week, while QT Marshall has teased that we will learn the truth about who really broke into Wardlow’s car last week.

Finally, The Outcasts have something to say. Will Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm reveal the next move in their war against AEW homegrown talent? Does their plan revolve around taking the AEW women’s world championship away from Jamie Hayter?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- FTR is back in AEW. They want to beat the shit out of The Gunns and win the AEW world tag team titles. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are considered by many to be the best tag team in the world, so they will be the favorites to win whenever that match goes down.

- How will Ricky Starks respond after being laid out by Bullet Club member Juice Robinson last week?

- Matt Hardy is busy preparing Stokely Hathaway for an upcoming fight against undefeated FTW Champion HOOK. Hathaway will be better served by foregoing the physical training and instead devising a scheme to help him avoid the match altogether.

- Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang have taken a special interest in The Acclaimed as of late. I can’t really blame them. Who doesn’t love to scissor?

- Has anyone heard from Christian Cage after he was buried six feet under in a casket at Revolution?

- After Riho and Willow Nightingale were humiliated by The Outcasts last week, will they try to join forces with Britt Baker and Hayter?

- Swerve Strickland says he has more bullets left in the chamber, and Keith Lee will never see whatever awful thing he has planned next for him.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?