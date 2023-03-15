AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Mar. 15, 2023): Three title matches

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

AEW will be at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba with three championship matches: House of Black defends the Trios titles against The Elite & Jericho Appreciation Society, Orange Cassidy puts the newly renamed International belt up against Jeff Jarrett, and TBS champ Jade Cargill invites any Canadian woman to challenge her! Plus, World champion MJF celebrates his re-Bar Mitzvah, The Outcasts speak, QTV debuts with new TNT champ Powerhouse Hobbs... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 15