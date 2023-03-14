Watch AEW Dark Episode 187

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 14, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners

Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

Sonny Kiss vs. Terry Kid

Riho vs. Diamanté

