Watch AEW Dark Episode 187

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 14, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson
- John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners
- Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn
- Sonny Kiss vs. Terry Kid
- Riho vs. Diamanté
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...