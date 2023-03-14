With the signing of Jeff Jarrett late last year, AEW has decided to get involved in the house show business, or to at least experiment with the concept and get their feet in the water, so to speak.

The first such live event on the AEW House Rules tour is scheduled for this Saturday night (Mar. 18) at Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio.

The first match officially announced for the card features the man who is arguably the face of AEW, Jon Moxley. He’s booked in a tag team match with Claudio Castagnoli against Big Bill and Lee Moriarty.

AEW also announced that Dr. Britt Baker DMD, the biggest star in their women’s division, will be in singles action against the returning Anna Jay. Jay has been out of action since mid-January due to dislocated ribs that she suffered in a thumbtack barbed wire bloodbath on Rampage.

Tickets are on sale at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY!

How do you think AEW’s foray into the house show business will go, Cagesiders?