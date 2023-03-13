Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 106

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mar. 13, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, or at least what AEW announced:

Athena vs. Inder Mundi

Jack Cartwheel vs. Brian Cage

Jake Hager vs. Levi Shaprio

Mighty Mayra vs. Marina Shafir

Lucha Brothers vs. Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth

Starboy Charlie & Olumide vs. Best Friends

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Vinnie Massaro & Midas Kreed

Zyra vs. Emi Sakura

Enjoy the show!