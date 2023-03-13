 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 106

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mar. 13, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, or at least what AEW announced:

  • Athena vs. Inder Mundi
  • Jack Cartwheel vs. Brian Cage
  • Jake Hager vs. Levi Shaprio
  • Mighty Mayra vs. Marina Shafir
  • Lucha Brothers vs. Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth
  • Starboy Charlie & Olumide vs. Best Friends
  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. Vinnie Massaro & Midas Kreed
  • Zyra vs. Emi Sakura

Enjoy the show!

