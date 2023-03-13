Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 106

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mar. 13, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, or at least what AEW announced:
- Athena vs. Inder Mundi
- Jack Cartwheel vs. Brian Cage
- Jake Hager vs. Levi Shaprio
- Mighty Mayra vs. Marina Shafir
- Lucha Brothers vs. Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth
- Starboy Charlie & Olumide vs. Best Friends
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Vinnie Massaro & Midas Kreed
- Zyra vs. Emi Sakura
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...