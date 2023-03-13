Just when you thought AEW Rampage couldn’t be in a worse time slot...

AEW Rampage airs at the terrible time slot of 10 pm ET on Friday nights. Not surprisingly, despite President Tony Khan’s bogus claims that it would be an A-show and an equivalent property to AEW Dynamite, only the most diehard fans of AEW typically tune in live. Like most AEW shows, the in-ring action is usually quite good, but Rampage often doesn’t offer much sizzle beyond that to draw your attention.

Based on the following report from F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer, the loyalty of some of those diehards will be tested this week when Friday’s (Mar. 17) episode is moved even later in the night due to NCAA tournament coverage.

Rampage for this coming week will air at about 11:30 p.m., after the late night NCAA tournament game. There show the next Friday, 3/24, has been moved to Saturday night at 10 p.m. on 3/25 due to TNT airing U.S vs. Granada soccer.

As you can see, Meltzer says that next week’s episode is also being displaced, and will air on Saturday night (Mar. 25) at 10 pm ET. For what it’s worth, Rampage was bumped out of its normal time slot just a few weeks ago by the NBA, and it resulted in the worst numbers in the show’s history.

But those aren’t the only changes coming to the Rampage schedule. AEW confirmed on Twitter that the go-home episode of Rampage right before Double or Nothing in late May will be moved to Saturday night.

Due to network scheduling, the #AEWRampage show leading up to #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing will now air on Saturday, May 27th at 10pm ET, or after the NBA conference finals on TNT

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY March 17th at 10am PT!https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY | https://t.co/eg2PabOryN pic.twitter.com/XpwZEM8F2Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2023

For those of you who can’t get enough wrestling in your schedule, if whatever AEW’s rumored new TV show is for Saturday nights happens to debut before Double or Nothing, you might just get a double dose of All Elite Wrestling on May 27. But even if AEW doesn’t have a new show by then, WWE has your wrestling craving covered with a King & Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia on that same day.

Will you be tuning into late night AEW Rampage this week, Cagesiders?