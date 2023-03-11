Arn Anderson shares tragic news of his son Barrett’s death

Earlier today (Mar. 11), the Twitter account for Arn Anderson’s The ARN Show podcast shared the sad news that Anderson’s oldest son has died.

Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.



Our older son Barrett passed away.



I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.

Barrett was just 37. pic.twitter.com/wFhPgxUQsR — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) March 11, 2023

“Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37.”

Anderson (whose real name is Martin Lunde) is legendary wrestler most famous as a member of The Four Horseman. He’s a WWE Hall of Famer, and currently works for AEW as an on-screen talent and in some capacity behind the scenes. He was last seen on Dark assembling his younger son Brock — also an AEW talent — together in a tag team with Brian Pillman Jr.

There’s no word on what caused Barrett’s death. If Barrett had any involvement in the wrestling business, it was never publicized by him or his father.

On behalf of the entire Cageside Seats community, please join us in keeping Arn and his family in your thoughts as they deal with this tragic loss.