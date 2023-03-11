Cody Rhodes watched some of AEW Revolution, but he didn’t pay for it

Cody Rhodes used to be an executive for AEW, and still has a lot of friends and respected colleagues working for Tony Khan. Even though he’s now once again a WWE Superstar, he’s been nothing but gracious and supportive of his previous company.

So if he was going to follow their latest PPV, surely he’d pay for it, right?

Not according to what he told Good Karma Wrestling:

“I actually only saw some highlights from Ricky. I had a pirated feed, which I probably should’ve just figured out how to get a right feed. Not going to tell you who sent me that...”

That got a big laugh out of hosts Brian Rowitz and Jonathan Hood, so it’s safe to assume Cody was joking. But when they pressed him on it, Rhodes had the same complaints many fans do about streaming wrestling sites & apps — while working in a plug for WWE Network’s home on Peacock:

“Well, it’s — listen, one of the benefits of working for WWE is like, ‘Oh, it’s on Peacock.’ You go on Peacock, it’s right there. Anywhere else I’ve wrestled, whether it’s New Japan, anywhere else — these interfaces are a disaster. They’re a disaster, guys. And like I love every — like, Fite TV, alright, I like Fite TV. That one, at least they got some of the — but come on! Clearly you’re tuning in in a streaming fashion today.”

As for who the American Nightmare was impressed by, Cody of course mentioned the man who accompanied him to his big night at Royal Rumble. But he also dropped a few more names, and gave some anonymous props to a guy who had a brief babyface(ish) run as his protege in the early days of AEW:

“I thought Ricky [Starks] did great, really proud of him. You know, Chris Jericho is an absolute legend — he’s more than a legend, he’s Chris Jericho. And for Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did; very proud of Ricky... “Very proud of Julia [Hart], proud of Malakai [Black] actually. Because he was somebody that I loved our interactions with, and I wanted to see more of that Malakai and it’s been a minute. So to see him deliver [was great]. FTR guys, I saw — and then all my other kids. I ain’t gonna name them, because I ain’t gonna to put him over. All my other kids who — one of them was out there in the main event, and we don’t have to be best friends or anything. But just very proud of their growth and their continued growth.”

Check out Cody Rhodes entire visit with Good Karma Wrestling here.

H/t: 411mania for transcription