Next week’s (Mar. 15) episode of AEW Dynamite takes place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Booker Tony Khan wants to make sure it has a can’t miss lineup.

To that end, he announced that original Dark Order member Stu Grayson will be back in AEW to join the next fight between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.

It will be the Blackpool Combat Club (Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Hangman Page & Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) in a trios match. This is likely a one-off match in AEW for Grayson, who is from Canada. His last appearance in AEW was a quick cameo on Rampage in October 2022, during AEW’s taping in Toronto.

That gives us the following lineup for next Wednesday night:

House of Black (c) vs. The Elite vs. JAS (AEW world trios titles)

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett (AEW International title)

Hangman Page & Dark Order vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW World Champion MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah

