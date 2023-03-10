The Briscoes became the 13-time ROH tag team champions in December at Final Battle when they defeated FTR in a dog collar match. Jay was tragically killed in a car accident one month later, raising questions about the future of the belts.

On tonight’s (Mar. 10) episode of AEW Rampage, Mark Briscoe said it’s time to move on to what’s next for the Ring of Honor tag titles. And what’s next is a Reach for the Sky Ladder match, which will take place on Mar. 31 at the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV in Los Angeles, California. Briscoe suggested this concept to Tony Khan, and now it’s official.

Some of “the finest tag teams on this planet” will be involved in the Reach for the Sky Ladder match, and the Lucha Bros were introduced as the first official participants.

Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken is here to announce that on March 31st at #ROH #SuperCardOfHonor, the #ReachForTheSky Ladder Match will bring in the New Era of Tag Team wrestling for #ROH, with the first entrants: #LuchaBrothers @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenix!



As of this writing, the Reach for the Sky Ladder match is the only official bout announced for Supercard of Honor.

