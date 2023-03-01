Revolution definitely adds OC & Danhausen, probably a No DQ match too

Coming into the final Dynamite before Revolution, we knew we’d learn the identity of the final team in the 4Way for The Gunns’ Tag titles. We did not expect the winners of the battle royal for the last spot to be Orange Cassidy & Danhausen. But with Best Friends Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor unable to go after being attacked by the champs last Friday, it was up to the slacker and the demon to step up.

Cassidy was even banged up from defending his All-Atlantic championship from Big Bill in the show opener, but a late draw in the Battle Royal helped. With The Butcher & The Blade focused on OC, the Very Nice, Very Evil One was able to throw them over the top and punch his & Orange’s ticket to the PPV.

.@DanhausenAD and @orangecassidy have PUNCHED THEIR TICKETS TO #AEWRevolution to challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships THIS SUNDAY!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MU1rGf59vC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

Come to think of it, Danhausen deserves to be there. The Ass Boys probably wouldn’t be if he hadn’t given them that nickname.

Nothing else was officially added, but it’s clear we’re getting some kind of altercation between Christian Cage & Jungle Jack Perry. Cage challenged his former protege to a “fight” without rules or regulations.

"Do you want to win a championship, or do you want to BEAT SOMEONE for a championship?!" @Christian4Peeps doesn't think Jungle Boy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend has what it takes.

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PXXXFqs9WT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

Perry responded with a video of himself digging Christian’s grave.

AEW has yet to officially announce that match or clarify the stipulation, but factor it into this updated line-up for Revolution:

• MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World championship • Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s World title The Elite (c) vs. House of Black for the AEW Trios championship • The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen for the AEW Tag Team titles • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow for the TNT championship • Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match • Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho with JAS banned from ringside

Sound like a good way to spend a Sunday night?