Crazy ladder match sets the stage for two TNT title HOSS FIGHTS

Eight men fought for a shot at the TNT championship in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on the Mar. 1 Dynamite. Action Andretti, AR Fox, Eddie Kingston, Komander, Konosuke Takeshita, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara & Powerhouse Hobbs flew around the ring, hoping to grab the brass big gold ring hanging above the ring, and get a shot at either Samoa Joe or Wardlow next Wednesday.

Reigning champ Joe was on commentary, getting a close look at the various carnage on display. Kingston and Ortiz brawled to the back early on, with the announce team later telling us it took 10 security guards to separate the former friends behind the scenes. That cleared things out for the debuting luchador Komander, who didn’t waste any time living up to the hype.

.@KomandercrMX just WIPED OUT the playing field!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JuIPklzZ1F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

Not every spot went smoothly. Action Andretti and Sammy Guevara amazingly recovered from this spot to continue their ongoing issues later on in the match.

Fan favorite Konosuke Takeshita took Komander out of the equation...

... and it wouldn’t be a ladder match with Guevara without something insane like this...

The high flyers impressed, but didn’t factor in the finish. Daniel Garcia, who’d run in to help out his Jericho Appreciation Society teammate, and Guevara were taken out by Takeshita, but his climb was thwarted when Hobbs took out the ladder. Multiple referees had to stabilize it later when he climbed, which made for a bit of an awkward visual. But it didn’t take away from a cool moment when the son of Northern California won the match in front of the San Francisco crowd.

Powerhouse was ready to get into it with Joe, but Wardlow showed up to remind us that he’s vowed to reclaim the TNT title this weekend at Revolution. Security managed to keep them apart, but paid the price. At least Hobbs enjoyed the show.

