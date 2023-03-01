Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Orange Cassidy versus Big Bill Morrissey for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, the Face of the Revolution ladder match, the Casino tag team battle royal, and Peter Avalon versus Chris Jericho. It was a lot of quick soundbites from various competitors. The best were Danhausen talking a big game on behalf of OC and Eddie Kingston annoyed that he is expected to climb a ladder to win the match. Also of note, Claudio Castagnoli threatened the Dark Order to not show up for the contest if they know what’s good for them.

Avalon had plenty of face time this week. He spoke on ‘Road to’ about Jericho using his spiky jacket for a Judas Effect on his pretty face. This will be Avalon’s shot to redeem himself. Avalon also had a promo on Dark after showing an aggressive edge to triumph over Dean Alexander. Jericho embarrassed him, and he won’t let that fly.

Evil Uno was asked about his feelings toward Jon Moxley, and he didn’t hold back. He is disgusted by Moxley. Uno has been focused on doing good and helping people for the past two years. Moxley, on the other hand, only wrestles for himself and finds joy in seeing others bleed. Uno finds that attitude despicable. Uno will be excited to watch what Hangman Page does to Mox in the Texas Death Match at Revolution.

In regard to Uno’s promo, Moxley’s new t-shirt says it best. Blood is beautiful.

Mark Sterling shared a message for Mark Briscoe after creating pandemonium in the tag team battle royal. He claimed Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers are in cahoots. If those wild men interfere again, then they will be hearing from the Varsity Athletes attorney, which is Sterling. Sonny Kiss had an amusing cameo in the scene as Ari Daivari’s stylist.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Athena defeated Danielle Kamela in a ROH Women’s World Championship eliminator. Matt Sydal, Top Flight, & AR Fox beat the Trustbusters in a continued mini story. Willie Mack and Shane Taylor both earned singles wins. Arjun Singh was also a winner. He’s had nine matches in AEW, and this was his third victory. Honestly, I don’t remember any of his appearances, but AEW must have an eye on him. QTV was revealed to stand for Quality TV.

Being the Elite took the week off.

Action Andretti was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. City was a bit of a jerk towards Andretti by criticizing his shift from enhancement talent to rising star. City was nervous that Andretti upset the natural order of things by beating Chris Jericho.

