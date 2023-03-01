TayJay are both dealing with injuries

Last time either member of TayJay — aka AEW’s Anna Jay & Tay Melo — wrestled was on the episode of Rampage that aired Fri., Jan. 13.

It was an unlucky night. There was immediate concern for Jay during the team’s Street Fight with Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale, as she ended up being powerbombed off the ramp onto the floor when a table spot with Nightingale went awry. Word was Anna was “okay”, but the 24 year old revealed last week that she didn’t come out unscathed.

No bruised tailbone, but I did have some dislocated ribs. Not fun. https://t.co/ifGwA3U0Wu — Anna Jay (@annajay___) February 24, 2023

Jay’s partner was interviewed by Elite POV with her husband Sammy Guevara recently, and revealed that she came into the Street Fight banged up. Melo revealed she’s been dealing with a back protrusion for more than a decade, and it flared up before the Street Fight to the point she needed a wheelchair to get out of the airport when they arrived in Los Angeles for the taping. She wanted to do the match, though, and AEW trainers helped her get ready with “massage and stuff”. But Tay was in a lot of pain after the match, so...

“I went to a couple different doctors and our doctor in AEW. So I’m not cleared for now, but I will be really soon. I’m good, don’t worry. I want to be cleared, but the doctor trying to hold me [back] a little bit to make sure I’m 100%. They told me I will be cleared in the next couple weeks, so I’ll be fine.”

Join us in wishing both women a speedy recovery, and we’ll look forward to seeing TayJay back in the ring when they’re both healthy.

H/T: Fightful for transcription