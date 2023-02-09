The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Feb. 8) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 899,000 viewers for a 0.30 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished fifth place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers barely budged from last week’s 901K viewers and 0.31 demo rating, though Dynamite did drop down a few spots from last week’s second place finish.

AEW tried to hype up this card as a Championship Fight Night, but two non-title matches were grouped into that theme. AEW World Champion MJF competed in a rare television match on this episode, but his title wasn’t on the line, and the needle did not move from last week.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

