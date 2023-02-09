It feels like it’s taking forever for the AEW: Fight Forever video game to be released on PC and home consoles. But we must be one step closer to launch day, as the game has officially received an ESRB rating of T for Teen.

Here is the ESRB’s summary of what you can expect to see in this game:

“This is a wrestling game in which players compete in matches with wrestlers from the AEW roster. Players use punches, kicks, and grappling maneuvers to drain their opponents’ health. In some match types (e.g., Barbed Wire, Stadium Stampede, Unsanctioned) players can use barbed wired, baseball bats, metal chairs, and Molotov cocktails against opponents, eventually resulting in submission and/or knock outs. Blood-splatter effects can occur during matches, staining the mats; video footage of real matches also depicts blood on wrestlers’ faces and bodies. The game contains some mildly suggestive material: female wrestlers in revealing outfits (e.g., deep cleavage, bunny outfits, partially exposed buttocks); wrestlers performing taunting gestures (e.g., crotch chop, slapping buttocks). Real footage sometimes depicts wrestlers drinking alcohol and smoking. The word “sh*t” is heard in the game.”

There’s no word yet on whether or not AEW’s obsession with scissoring had to be cut from the game to maintain a Teen rating.

Are you looking forward to baring partial ass while splattering your opponent’s blood all over the field in a Stadium Stampede match, and then drinking A Little Bit of the Bubbly after you win via burning them to a crisp with a Molotov cocktail?

Let us now if the ESRB rating and summary changes your expectations for AEW: Fight Forever, and make sure the word “sh*t” is heard somewhere in your comment, Cagesiders.