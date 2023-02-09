 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Orange Cassidy title fight added to Rampage after threats to Danhausen

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Orange Cassidy is a fighting champion. He’s so eager to defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship that he offers title matches before challengers even ask.

Cassidy’s next bout will take place on Rampage. OC puts up the gold against Stokely Hathaway’s client, Lee Moriarty. I’m not so sure Moriarty even understood what was going down. Danhausen interrupted Hathaway’s interview, so Hathaway threatened violence on Danhausen. Cassidy stepped in, and the match was made.

Words don’t do justice to the bizarre nature the bout was arranged. Check out the video for yourself.

Big boss Tony Khan gave the word to make it official.

The Rampage lineup for Friday night (Feb. 10) now includes:

  • AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
  • Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher, & Blade
  • Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
  • Jungle Boy in action
  • Mark Briscoe promo

Rampage spoilers are currently available here.

Will Orange Cassidy versus Lee Moriarty for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship encourage you to tune in for Rampage?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats