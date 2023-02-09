Orange Cassidy title fight added to Rampage after threats to Danhausen

Orange Cassidy is a fighting champion. He’s so eager to defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship that he offers title matches before challengers even ask.
Cassidy’s next bout will take place on Rampage. OC puts up the gold against Stokely Hathaway’s client, Lee Moriarty. I’m not so sure Moriarty even understood what was going down. Danhausen interrupted Hathaway’s interview, so Hathaway threatened violence on Danhausen. Cassidy stepped in, and the match was made.
Words don’t do justice to the bizarre nature the bout was arranged. Check out the video for yourself.
Last night after #AEWDynamite, @LexyNair's interview with @StokelyHathaway was interrupted by @DanhausenAD +— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023
AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy, and a challenge was issued, and accepted for #AEWRampage:
Orange Cassidy vs @theleemoriarty for the title
TOMORROW NIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Ka0Yyn4XWa
Big boss Tony Khan gave the word to make it official.
Tomorrow, Feb 10— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 9, 2023
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama
All-Atlantic Championship Match@orangecassidy vs @theleemoriarty
Following this altercation,
Orange Cassidy (w/ @DanhausenAD) will defend the title vs Lee Moriarty (w/ @StokelyHathaway),
tomorrow on Rampage! https://t.co/zeEHJ484lX pic.twitter.com/3rUAghqEWI
The Rampage lineup for Friday night (Feb. 10) now includes:
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher, & Blade
- Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
- Jungle Boy in action
- Mark Briscoe promo
Rampage spoilers are currently available here.
Will Orange Cassidy versus Lee Moriarty for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship encourage you to tune in for Rampage?
Loading comments...