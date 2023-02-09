Orange Cassidy title fight added to Rampage after threats to Danhausen

Orange Cassidy is a fighting champion. He’s so eager to defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship that he offers title matches before challengers even ask.

Cassidy’s next bout will take place on Rampage. OC puts up the gold against Stokely Hathaway’s client, Lee Moriarty. I’m not so sure Moriarty even understood what was going down. Danhausen interrupted Hathaway’s interview, so Hathaway threatened violence on Danhausen. Cassidy stepped in, and the match was made.

Words don’t do justice to the bizarre nature the bout was arranged. Check out the video for yourself.

Last night after #AEWDynamite, @LexyNair's interview with @StokelyHathaway was interrupted by @DanhausenAD +

AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy, and a challenge was issued, and accepted for #AEWRampage:

Orange Cassidy vs @theleemoriarty for the title

TOMORROW NIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Ka0Yyn4XWa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023

Big boss Tony Khan gave the word to make it official.

The Rampage lineup for Friday night (Feb. 10) now includes:

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher, & Blade

Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

Jungle Boy in action

Mark Briscoe promo

Rampage spoilers are currently available here.

Will Orange Cassidy versus Lee Moriarty for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship encourage you to tune in for Rampage?