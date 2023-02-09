Report: There are visa issues ‘all through wrestling right now’

Rey Fenix and Pentagon have not wrestled in the United States since dropping the AEW world trios titles to The Elite on Jan. 11 in Los Angeles.

A return to AEW programming for the Lucha Bros would have made a lot of sense on last night’s (Feb. 8) episode of Dynamite in El Paso, Texas, but they were nowhere to be seen during the tapings for Dynamite, Rampage, and Dark: Elevation.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says visa issues are the reason for their absence, and it’s currently a widespread problem in wrestling:

“A lot of people brought up, what happened with Pentagon, Fenix, and Bandido?” “There’s visa issues, and it’s all through wrestling right now. WWE’s finally cleared it up. They had Dragunov back, and [Meiko] Satomura is coming back. But so many of these people have had issues coming in.” “Here you are in El Paso, Texas...Bandido and Rey Fenix and Pentagon would have been over like crazy on this show. And they were not even on the card.” “I would think Pentagon would have been the most over guy on the show had he been available for the show.”

This follows a report from last month that Kenny Omega missed consecutive AEW tapings due to visa issues of his own, and the situation almost caused a postponement of Game 7 between The Elite and Death Triangle.