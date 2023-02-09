AEW rolled into El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 10) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) won a trios match against The Blade, Kip Sabian, and The Butcher.

The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Brian Quinn & James Murray (the hosts of Impractical Jokers) and put them through a table.

Ruby Soho defeated Marina Shafir. Toni Storm and Saraya tried to recruit Soho after the match. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter ran down to the ring and brawled with Saraya and Storm.

Jungle Boy was victorious against Ryan Nemeth.

Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic title with a win over Lee Moriarty. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal attacked Cassidy after the match. The Best Friends tried to make the save but were thwarted by Satnam Singh. It was ultimately The Acclaimed who ran in with steel chairs to chase off the heels.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?