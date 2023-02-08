Mark Briscoe’s second AEW appearance booked for Rampage

It took too long for Mark Briscoe to make his first appearance on AEW television, but now that he has clearance from Warner Bros Discovery, Tony Khan won’t let a lot of time pass before his second.

Two weeks have passed since the moving main event of Jan. 25’s Dynamite, which saw Mark and Jay Lethal pay tribute to the late Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh. On the episode of Rampage airing this Friday, Feb. 10 (and taping in El Paso, Texas as I write this), the younger Briscoe will return to AEW.

Other than “We’ll hear from”, we don’t have a lot of information about what Mark will be doing on TNT at the end of the week. Briscoe brought both his and his brother’s Ring of Honor Tag Team championship belts to the ring for his match with Lethal... perhaps he’ll focus on the future? Both his own, and with ROH’s Supercard of Honor PPV coming up on Mar. 31 in Los Angeles, that of those Tag titles?

Whatever the man his older brother called “Chick” wants to do is fine by us.

In addition to Mark’s segment, this week’s Rampage will also feature:

• Blackpool Combat Club vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade • Jungle Boy Jack Perry in action • Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

Ready to reach for the sky (and maybe something to dry your eyes)?