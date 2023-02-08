The Gunns take out their dad en route to winning the AEW Tag titles

The long-running story between The Acclaimed and The Gunns gave us the main event of the Feb. 8 episode of Dynamite. The AEW World Tag Team championship was on the line in a rivalry that’s gotten so personal, Anthony Bowens & Max Caster’s mentor and Austin & Colten Gunn’s father Billy opted to sit this showdown out.

The champ’s entered with a Caster rap aimed equal parts at the El Paso, Texas crowd, and their challengers...

The crowd support gave The Acclaimed the advantage in the early going, but sound tag tactics allowed The Gunns to isolate Platinum Max during a picture-in-picture break. Bowens’ eventually got the hot tag, but his comeback hit a snag when he knocked the referee out.

Austin grabbed one of the belts to use as a weapon, which brought out Daddy Ass. Billy tried to ensure his sons didn’t get away with it, but the Gunns proved they were willing to do whatever it took when Colten took out his father with a belt.

The Acclaimed technically won a few times after that, but the ref was too woozy to count three — or to do anything about The Gunns repeated cheating. Eventually, another Colten belt shot left Bowens prone for a roll-up, and we have new tag champs!

The cameras lingered awkwardly on the post-match scene, with the crowd in shock and the announcers noting that Austin & Colten barely celebrated their win.

Do they still crave father’s approval? We’ll see how that factors into a rematch, because after all those shenanigans you know The Acclaimed will be lobbying for one.

