The Gunns take out their dad en route to winning the AEW Tag titles

The long-running story between The Acclaimed and The Gunns gave us the main event of the Feb. 8 episode of Dynamite. The AEW World Tag Team championship was on the line in a rivalry that’s gotten so personal, Anthony Bowens & Max Caster’s mentor and Austin & Colten Gunn’s father Billy opted to sit this showdown out.
.@RealBillyGunn is going to stand back and let #TheAcclaimed @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax and #TheGunns @theaustingunn @coltengunn handle their business.#AEWDynamite is on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HnCca5M7ku— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023
The champ’s entered with a Caster rap aimed equal parts at the El Paso, Texas crowd, and their challengers...
.@PlatinumMax dropping bilingual bars tonight on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MHtHPIIznL— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 9, 2023
The crowd support gave The Acclaimed the advantage in the early going, but sound tag tactics allowed The Gunns to isolate Platinum Max during a picture-in-picture break. Bowens’ eventually got the hot tag, but his comeback hit a snag when he knocked the referee out.
Wait, did @bowens_official just take out @RefStephonSmith?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FIhHDaGFhA
Austin grabbed one of the belts to use as a weapon, which brought out Daddy Ass. Billy tried to ensure his sons didn’t get away with it, but the Gunns proved they were willing to do whatever it took when Colten took out his father with a belt.
BILLY, NO! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/d9DhDbeIXQ— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 9, 2023
The Acclaimed technically won a few times after that, but the ref was too woozy to count three — or to do anything about The Gunns repeated cheating. Eventually, another Colten belt shot left Bowens prone for a roll-up, and we have new tag champs!
#AndNEW!!! #TheGunns @theaustingunn @coltengunn just snagged their first #AEW titles and are the NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023
What a night of action it's been here on #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CnAMhIKRus
The cameras lingered awkwardly on the post-match scene, with the crowd in shock and the announcers noting that Austin & Colten barely celebrated their win.
Do they still crave father’s approval? We’ll see how that factors into a rematch, because after all those shenanigans you know The Acclaimed will be lobbying for one.
