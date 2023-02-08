MJF is the worst person in the world, confirmed

World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman opened the Feb. 8 episode of Dynamite by beating Konosuke Takeshita in an Eliminator match. Afterwards, he shoved the referee, grabbed his Dynamite Diamond Ring, and beat the young Japanese star bloody, only stopping when Bryan Danielson ran in and chased him off.

All of that was a message to Danielson, who later in the show will try to beat RUSH and secure an Iron Man title shot for AEW’s Revolution PPV on Mar. 5. But MJF was worried Danielson wouldn’t get said message, so he beckoned interviewer Lexi Nair into his dressing room and told her a story about the first time he faced adversity.

It was a tale from high school, when young MJF got so many speeding tickets in his blue Camaro that he was close to having his license revoked. After junior prom, Friedman took a young lady he called “Liv” home. It was raining, and “Liv” was distracting Max by... well, he makes it pretty clear.

Long story short, Friedman crashed the Camaro into a tree. After checking to make sure “Liv” wasn’t dead, MJF pulled her unconscious body into the driver’s seat as the police approached, thus ensuring she’d be blamed for the wreck and his license would be safe.

Scumbag achievement unlocked.

The morale of the story, I guess, is that the American Dragon should watch himself. And, as Excalibur said, that MJF is officially the worst person in the world.

