AEW Rewind: Dark Order recruits Hangman Page & the Boys, Amazon is All Elite, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

Dynamite goes live from El Paso, TX. The town honored AEW’s presence by declaring February 6 as AEW Day.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped the Acclaimed versus Gunn sons for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Bryan Danielson versus Rush in his quest to earn a world title shot against MJF, and Jamie Hayter versus Bunny in a women’s title eliminator match.

The Acclaimed doesn’t view the Gunns as worthy of a title shot. They should just embrace being the Ass Boys, and the fans will love them. The Gunns experienced several emotions, specifically anger, during the therapy session. The dream of winning the titles should have been them with papa. Billy Gunn’s response to this match was to scissor the Acclaimed.

Danielson is looking forward to the contest with Rush. El Toro Blanco is mean with a dirty brawling style, and that is the kind of fight Danielson enjoys. This run of opponents has been against wrestlers with backgrounds as main-eventers across the world. It is a great way for Danielson to test himself.

Bunny has wrestled for 16 years, and it is time she gets recognition. Hayter viewed Bunny as a nutter with a screw loose. The champ will show Bunny that Hayter hits hard.

After Rampage, Swerve Strickland spoke about his motivation to do whatever is necessary to win and his desire to build the first generation of the Mogul Affiliates.

"We're gonna build this from the ground up. THIS is the first generation of something that you've never seen before."

After @swerveconfident's victory on #AEWRampage, @LexyNair catches up with the #MogulAffiliates.@TheParkerB_ #TRENCH pic.twitter.com/tnyYujg9Sq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, a variety of familiar names were in action. The Boys (without Dalton Castle), Jake Crist (formerly of Impact), and EJ Nduka (formerly of NXT and MLW) all lost. Nduka looked impressive with strong offense. Blake Christian, Dalton Castle, Mascara Dorada, and Baliyan Akki picked up wins. The biggest surprise was Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum earning a tag team victory. The Outrunners were granted promo time after their match. Floyd and Magnum are in AEW to show the world who they are.

The Dark Order continued their recruitment saga by trying to poach the Boys from Dalton Castle. John Silver enticed them with a dance, but he lost their enthusiasm when yelling at Lexy Nair to stop dancing in her leopard print sassy pants.

Over on BTE, the Dark Order visited an old friend. They planned on asking Hangman Page again to join, but he was preoccupied. Hangman described his loss to Jon Moxley in vulgar detail on the phone. It turned out that the cowboy was speaking to his infant son, thus the title of the episode. Hangman explained why he has put distance between the Dark Order and himself. Moxley is a maniac and could target the Dark Order if seen palling around together. For their protection, Hangman has stayed away.

“Goodnight, Son.” - Being The Elite Ep. 334 also featured the Young Bucks shooting hoops, volleying volleyball, a travel montage, special Elite earrings, and highlights of the trios title defense against the Firm. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth sent footage from the Jericho Cruise. The funniest part was Nemeth’s girlfriend chastising him for losing so many matches and failing to earn money. Adam Cole challenged Orange Cassidy to a Halo video game showdown on All Elite Arcade. (The result was a draw.)

Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included Yuta expecting his name to be shouted when written capitalized as YUTA, Claudio Castagnoli picking out Lululemon clothing for the Blackpool Combat Club gear, Jon Moxley as an Android guy in the BCC group chat, and Yuta’s skills on the steel drums.

We’ll close with news of AEW striking a merch deal with Amazon. The online retailer is selling exclusive t-shirts for the Young Bucks, Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Amazon is All Elite.