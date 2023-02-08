Dynamite airs tonight (Feb. 8) with a live show from El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. AEW is less than four weeks away from its next pay-per-view on the calendar, Revolution, which is scheduled for March 5.

This is the end of the road for Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has been looking for payback on AEW World Champion MJF ever since the champ ended William Regal’s AEW career. Friedman wants nothing to do with Bryan, so in typical MJF fashion, he put a bunch of obstacles in Bryan’s path before agreeing to a potential match. Danielson was tasked with wrestling and winning on every episode of Dynamite through Feb. 8 in order to lock down a 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF at Revolution.

Danielson’s road towards a title shot against MJF began on Jan. 11 with a victory over Konosuke Takeshita. He followed that up with a victory over Bandido on Jan. 18. MJF was getting antsy at that point, so he paid Brian Cage a bunch of money to break Bryan’s arm in their match on Jan. 25. Brian did indeed attempt to injure Bryan after losing their match. Konosuke Takeshita ran in to prevent the worst case scenario from happening, but Bryan’s shoulder was still damaged enough where the AEW doctor told him not to wrestle the following week.

Bryan ignored doctor’s orders and got in the ring with Timothy Thatcher on Feb. 1. MJF attempted to run in and do the dirty work himself this time, but Takeshita was there to run him off, paving the way for Bryan to fight through the pain and pick up the win.

This all culminates tonight when Bryan goes one-on-one with RUSH, who MJF is offering several briefcases full of money if he can beat Danielson. Today is Feb. 8, which means Bryan’s long road towards earning a title match with MJF is coming to an end one way or the other. RUSH tuned up for this match with a win over Christopher Daniels on Rampage. That’s all well and good, but it will be a shocker if Danielson doesn’t win this match and lock in his main event Iron Man match against MJF at Revolution.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are defending their belts tonight against The Gunns. Daddy Ass put this title match together, seemingly against the wishes of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, which has raised some questions about which team he will actually help win this match. Daddy Ass has turned on The Acclaimed once before, and doing so again will in all likelihood turn his undeserving sons into world tag team champions.

Top Flight and AR Fox will challenge The Elite for the AEW World Trios titles on tonight’s show. This match came about after Darius and Dante Martin pulled off an upset victory over the Young Bucks in a tag team match. Can the underdogs do it again now that there is championship gold on the line? If not, will Death Triangle return to TV looking for an 8th match with The Elite at Revolution?

The deck is stacked against Ricky Starks tonight when he tries to run the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet. Starks will have to go through Daddy Magic, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara one after the other. If he succeeds, a rematch with Chris Jericho awaits. Action Andretti better be on standby to help Ricky out here.

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has a non-title match tonight against The Bunny. If The Bunny wins, she earns a future title match. That scenario seems very unlikely. Will Saraya and Toni Storm make their presence known after the match by spray painting someone to set up a championship match for Revolution?

Similarly, AEW World Champion MJF has a non-title match tonight against Konosuke Takeshita. If Takeshita wins, he gets a future title match against MJF. Takeshita has been a thorn in MJF’s side lately. If AEW really wants to cement Takeshita as a big deal, a win over Maxwell is certainly one way to get there.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW is heavily teasing that Adam Cole’s return match will take place at Revolution. Which douchebag heel in the locker room will be the first man to try to put Cole back on the injured list?

- Samoa Joe is the new TNT champion after beating Darby Allin in a No Holds Barred match. Wardlow returned to AEW afterwards and made it clear that he wants a shot at Joe. A title match at Revolution seems like the obvious next step.

- Dustin Rhodes prevented Swerve Strickland and Mogul Affiliates from doing serious harm to Brian Pillman Jr. last week on Rampage. Rhodes is at a severe numbers disadvantage here, so the return of Keith Lee would be a very welcome sight.

- Eddie Kingston expressed interest in joining the House of Black, but Malakai denied his request, admitting that he was only interested in showing how easy it is to corrupt him. Will Eddie be able to change his mind?

- AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and The Best Friends are currently feuding with Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal. Orange successfully defended the belt against Lethal last month, which means Jarrett or Singh could be next in line for a title shot.

- Jungle Boy says he’s done teaming up with FTW Champion HOOK and is ready to win championship gold as a singles wrestler.

- AEW needs to find TBS Champion Jade Cargill someone to beat at Revolution after the champ extended her undefeated streak to 50 wins last week in a match against Red Velvet.

- Jon Moxley defeated Hangman Page in a rubber match last week, but both guys were flipping each other off afterwards. Neither guy is satisfied, so it looks like another match is on the way. How will AEW up the ante for a potential rematch at Revolution?

- Where the f*** is Miro?

