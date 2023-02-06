AEW put some stars on the Feb. 3 Rampage, but The Elite’s first match since reclaiming the Trios title and the presence of Saraya didn’t do much to move the needle.

Or maybe they did, but it was in the wrong direction. Last week’s show had some of Rampage’s worst numbers in nearly two months. Viewership fell 11% from Jan. 27, to 406,000. The .11 rating among 18-49 year olds was a 21% week-to-week drop.

Rampage finished 29th among cable originals, a list that was topped by ESPN’s coverage of NHL All-Star Weekend. Hockey’s big names drew a .38 in the demo.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past ten months:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

