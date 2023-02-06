Jerichohausen debuted during this year’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea

On Feb. 2, Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover (cause it’s the fourth Jericho cruise, get it?) departed from Florida.

Though not as big a story as it used to be — at first for the sheer novelty of wrestling on a big boat, then it its second year for featuring matches that aired on AEW Dynamite — the Jericho cruises are still packed with tons of non-WWE talent, and seem like a lot of fun for folks into vacationing on the ocean and Chris Jericho.

In fact, they may even be more fun now that they’re a little more under the radar. Case in point: last year, when the guy with his name on the marquee teamed with Orange Cassidy, and adopted his rival-turned-partner’s slacker aesthetic & vibe. Or tried to, anyway. Jericho couldn’t quite turn off his rocker persona when the crowd sang “Judas”...

This year’s cosplay was more Chris’ speed (although I bet it was a challenge to refrain from all those swears). Introducing the Very Nice, Very Evil team of Danhausen & Jerichohausen!

Danhausen and Jerichohausen…

The most hausen tag team of all hausen!! pic.twitter.com/uy0o7isAv0 — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) February 6, 2023

He definitely seems to have the cursing gestures down.

And if he wasn’t Very Nice, would he have been able to join in the scissoring of Hacksaw Jim Duggan?

The Acclaimed Scissor Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Danhausen and JerichoHausen on the final night of the Chris Jericho cruise four leaf clover #jerichocruise #aew #allelite #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/zaF5Hdq95V — Jason (@AllEliteJarry) February 6, 2023

See, told you it looks like fun! Still not sure I could do the whole “ship full of wrestling fans” thing, no matter how much I love y’all, but... I am tempted by fun!

Next year’s edition, Five Alive, sets sail on Jan. 26. For more information or to sign up for the pre-sale, head here.