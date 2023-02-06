How Kyle O’Reilly’s recovery is going

In the same interview where he detailed the difficult recovery from his own injuries (more on that here), Adam Cole also provided a general update on his friend Kyle O’Reilly.

Like Cole, O’Reilly’s been sidelined since June of last year. In KOR’s case, he underwent fusion surgery in September. Last month, in an Instagram post largely focused on how he’s been able to manage his type-1 diabetes during the recovery process, Kyle shared he’d had a “post-surgical issue” that he’ll talk more about in the future. For now, he noted it was something that caused him “a lot of frustration”, and to end 2022 dealing “with anger and confusion.” O’Reilly indicated he was committed to taking whatever steps were necessary to improve his mental & physical health so he could return to wrestling.

His Undisputed ERA teammate didn’t go into specifics when talking about O’Reilly’s situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, but Cole did say:

“He’s doing good. Kyle’s doing really well. Again, he’s in a situation now where he’s working so hard to make sure that he gets healthy as soon as he possibly can but at the same time, making sure that he doesn’t rush back. “Kyle was really banged up and it got to a point where he kind of couldn’t take it anymore. I’m so glad that he got fixed and he got healthy and he’s recovering day by day. “Early on in the process, I think he was really discouraged because there was so little that he was able to do but now as time goes on and he’s starting to be able to do more and more in therapy, in rehab, and stuff like that, you see that excitement and the wheels turning of him already thinking about how he can’t wait to get back. He’s in good spirits and he’s got lots of people around him who love him a lot.“

No timetable for KOR’s return, but in another Instagram post over the weekend he shared a video of himself doing neck strengthening exercises, and wrote: