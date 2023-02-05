Tom Lawlor’s technical analysis of Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page is fantastic

Beneath the filth and raggedy jean shorts, it is easy to forget that Tom Lawlor is an accomplished mixed martial arts practitioner. The man has in-depth knowledge on the sport of wrestling. Lawlor demonstrated his acumen with technical analysis of Jon Moxley versus Hangman from Dynamite for a fantastic breakdown.

Frankly, it is too interesting not to share.

First, Lawlor discussed the D’Arce Choke Superplex from Moxley.

This D’Arce Choke Superplex from Jon Moxley was the shit. The way he locks his hands is using Hangman’s left shoulder to apply pressure to the left carotid artery while Moxley’s right radius cuts off the blood supply to the right side.(& picture Proof this choke works in the UFC) pic.twitter.com/az4QEEv0PN — FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) February 2, 2023

Next was a mat transition as Hangman tried to escape a bulldog choke.

Hangman tried to relieve pressure on the choke,raising his hips to create space to move or roll,MOX switched to a whizzer and used a 1/4 Nelson to turn Hangman to his back and transition in to a standing mount with double wrist control. (Hildebrandt using it to defend a single) pic.twitter.com/M1DAPQY7Tn — FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) February 2, 2023

Third in the set was Moxley adjusting his game plan to an armbar when Hangman blocked the Death Rider.

MOX has double underhooks, Hangman sinks his weight to avoid the Death Rider, so Mox inserts his right hook to control and then leverage Hangman into a roll, leaving him exposed for the armbar.(Video of a high level judo competition finish by the ultra tough @judosilencer) pic.twitter.com/Ag0rsEdx0i — FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) February 2, 2023

Last on the list is the finish when Moxley countered a bulldog choke from Hangman into the winning roll-up.

Lawlor complimented Taz on commentary and decided to go one step deeper with analysis thanks to hindsight and video replay.

I thought Taz did a really good job, I have the benefit of hindsight and video replay but I watched this match live and thought a lot of the details/subtleties/intricacies would go unnoticed without someone really pointing them out. Loved the match. — FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) February 2, 2023

It’s cool to see the side-by-side comparisons to legitimate competition. That adds a deeper level of appreciation to those sequences from Moxley and Hangman. Here’s to hoping Technique by Taz & Filthy Tom becomes a real show one day.