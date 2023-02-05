 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tom Lawlor’s technical analysis of Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page is fantastic

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Beneath the filth and raggedy jean shorts, it is easy to forget that Tom Lawlor is an accomplished mixed martial arts practitioner. The man has in-depth knowledge on the sport of wrestling. Lawlor demonstrated his acumen with technical analysis of Jon Moxley versus Hangman from Dynamite for a fantastic breakdown.

Frankly, it is too interesting not to share.

First, Lawlor discussed the D’Arce Choke Superplex from Moxley.

Next was a mat transition as Hangman tried to escape a bulldog choke.

Third in the set was Moxley adjusting his game plan to an armbar when Hangman blocked the Death Rider.

Last on the list is the finish when Moxley countered a bulldog choke from Hangman into the winning roll-up.

Lawlor complimented Taz on commentary and decided to go one step deeper with analysis thanks to hindsight and video replay.

It’s cool to see the side-by-side comparisons to legitimate competition. That adds a deeper level of appreciation to those sequences from Moxley and Hangman. Here’s to hoping Technique by Taz & Filthy Tom becomes a real show one day.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats