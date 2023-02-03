Saraya and Toni Storm do their best impression of the nWo in AEW

Saraya and Toni Storm recently turned heel in AEW. In doing so, they’ve made it clear that their background as former WWE stars makes them better than AEW originals like Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

There might be some nWo vibes in that kind of mindset, and on tonight’s (Feb. 3) episode of Rampage, they copied a page right out of the nWo’s playbook.

After taking care of the Renegade Twins in tag team action, Saraya and Storm busted out the spray paint and went to town:

Storm and Saraya should probably study some old nWo footage to get a better understanding on how to properly humiliate babyfaces with spray paint. The letter “L” is for loser, presumably.

Are you digging Saraya and Toni Storm taking over AEW with nWo tactics? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

