Maria Kanellis is undergoing thryoid surgery

Former WWE & Impact star and current member of the AEW/Ring of Honor roster Maria Kanellis-Bennett shared this morning that she’s headed to surgery.

The 40 year old mother of two mentioned in her Instagram post that doctors will remove half her thyroid due to the discovery of precancerous cells in the gland. They also believe it could be causing a number of other symptoms she’s been experiencing, including heart issues like atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat).

Today I am getting thyroid surgery to remove half my thyroid which includes a nodule. I’ve been have symptoms for the past 2 and a half years. Heart racing, trouble with weight loss, skin changes, exhaustion, mood changes, sore throat, anxiety, period changes, raspy voice, trouble swallowing, brain fog, calcium deficiency, amongst others. But, with having 2 kids, the Pandemic, and multiple times being fired I just didn’t have the time to really focus on it. Now, my doctor has told me that there are abnormal cells which could turn cancerous and a possibility of causing afib, which is a heart condition. So, with the full support of AEW, it’s time. Thank you to Tony Khan, Megha [Parekh, Chief Legal Officer], and CD [Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels] for the support!! And of course thank you to my wonderful husband Mike Bennett and my amazing mother for helping us through this time!! Recovery is supposed to be about 2 weeks for the incision and about a year for the hormones to balance. I can work after 2 weeks with no restrictions. I will keep you all posted… Here is a photo pre-thyroid surgery scar. Hahaha…

Join us in keeping a good thought for Maria, and we’ll hopefully be able to share good news about her prognosis soon.