Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see The Elite defend the AEW world trios titles against The Firm, Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Saraya and Toni Storm in tag team action, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR FEB. 3