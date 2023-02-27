The Feb. 17 Rampage aired at 7pm ET, and did the worst numbers in the show’s history. The Feb. 24 episode of AEW’s b-show was back in its usual 10pm ET time slot, and... the numbers weren’t as bad as the Friday before, at least.

With an audience of 409,000 and a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds, last Friday’s numbers were back where they were in the weeks leading up being pre-empted for NBA All-Star activities.

The good news is, those folks are loyal. The less good news is that AEW is getting many people outside that core to check the show out.

Rampage finished 30th among cable originals on the 24th. ESPN’s NBA doubleheader led that list, with the late game that started opposite AEW on TNT getting a .40 in the demo to win the night.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past eleven or so months:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

