The PPV card for Revolution looks to be almost complete. There is a little more room for AEW to add a couple of matches to the March 5 show. The current lineup includes:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man

MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho AEW World Tag Team Championship: Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. TBD

Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. TBD AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. House of Black

The Elite (c) vs. House of Black TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in Texas Death Match

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho with JAS banned from ringside

Other potential matchups could be Jungle Boy versus Christian Cage, Jade Cargill defending the TBS Championship, and Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Aside from pondering the direction for Sting and Darby Allin as well as the eternal question of where is Miro, a major name sticks out as a missing element. I’m talking about the role model, the face of AEW, the one and only Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Baker is in real danger of being left off the Revolution card.

Baker has been a staple of AEW since the debut event in 2019. The DMD was the company’s first contracted women’s wrestler. She won a four-way contest against Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae, and Awesome Kong at the inaugural Double or Nothing. Baker’s career shot into the stratosphere upon winning the AEW Women’s World Championship from Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing in May 2021. That started a streak of seven consecutive matches on AEW’s core four PPV events.

Baker retained against Kris Statlander at All Out and Tay Conti at Full Gear in 2021. 2022 saw Baker’s continued success with another title defense against Thunder Rosa at Revolution and winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament over Ruby Soho at Double or Nothing. Baker remained a PPV attraction even in defeat losing a four-way interim title bout to Toni Storm at All Out and dropping a singles bout to Saraya at Full Gear.

With the announcement that Hayter will defend the women’s title against Saraya and Soho, it seems that Baker is left out in the cold to snap her PPV streak.

#AEW Women’s World Champ @jmehytr defends the title against @saraya & @realrubysoho in a 3-way match for the #AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV on Sunday, March 5th at 8pm ET in San Francisco, CA!



https://t.co/JylP4rQWMj pic.twitter.com/jGVqkuU7t5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2023

Surely, Baker will be on screen as backup for Hayter, but it seems unlikely that Baker will wrestle at Revolution. A surprise challenge to Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship might be the only opportunity. Frankly, a potential feud between Baker and Cargill deserves promo time on TV to elevate the aura of a big fight feel.

Do you think it is a mistake for Dr. Britt Baker DMD to be left off the Revolution card?