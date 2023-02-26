Dax Harwood noticed AEW’s failure to mention FTR

We know FTR is currently off AEW television because they asked for a few months off television to decide what they want to do with their futures in pro wrestling. They’re nearing 40-years-old and have their contracts coming up in April. There is much to decide.

While they’re doing that deciding, AEW is doing things like shouting out everyone who won an award from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and seemingly deliberately leaving out FTR. Dax Harwood, of course, took note of this and made sure to make mention of it:

Tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner. https://t.co/m9NA5nzRt0 pic.twitter.com/qfipzj5gw9 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 25, 2023

Naturally, folks took this to mean he’s unhappy but he also took to Twitter today to try to dispel that narrative and simply state he was doing what he’s always done — standing up for himself:

Guys, real quick, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. The “he’s unhappy” narrative that’s been painted of me because I stand up for myself has always made me laugh, but today even more. I’m very appreciative of what all of you have given me & my family. Stress is down, life is good. https://t.co/nIfYleFb3Y pic.twitter.com/NN9cGZLt9E — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 26, 2023

It’s at least a bit strange that AEW’s social team didn’t make mention of FTR but it’s also probably not all that deep. They are off television and may be done with the company, after all.

Either way, Harwood stood up for himself and what he believes in, and that’s what you would expect from someone who cares so deeply about their work within the industry.