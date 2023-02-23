Jeff Hardy’s case is closed after no contest plea on three charges

AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested on three charges last June, including DUI. It was his third DUI offense in the last 10 years.

The Volusia County, Florida records show that Hardy’s case was closed today. He pleaded No Contest on all three charges (DUI, Driving with a suspended / revoked license, and Violating restrictions placed on his driver’s license).

Here’s more from Fightful:

“Hardy has been credited for serving 38 days in jail. It is listed that he is on probation for 24 months and fined $4,000 with court costs listed as $586. His driver’s license is listed as being suspended for 10 years. Part of the sentence includes ‘vehicle impoundment’ for 90 days and ‘vehicle interlock device’ for two years. Other provisions include attending DUI school or drug rehab program and community service.”

After Hardy was arrested last year, AEW President Tony Khan suspended him without pay and mandated treatment and sobriety before allowing a potential return to All Elite Wrestling. That potential return was always going to be on hold while Jeff’s legal case was active. Now that Hardy’s case is closed, we’ll have to see what action AEW takes, if any, to address Hardy’s status and future with the company.