The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Feb. 22) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 1,028,000 viewers for a 0.35 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished first place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers were a giant leap up from last week’s 824,000 viewers, 0.27 demo rating, and fourth place finish. This was Dynamite’s best demo rating and viewership results since around late September / early October 2022.

There was a lot of buzz going into this episode for Tony Khan’s “important announcement”, which was upgraded by Khan and Renee Paquette to a “huge” announcement during the actual segment itself. It doesn’t really matter if you happen to think the reveal of the AEW: All Access reality show was underwhelming, because Khan’s ratings ploy worked out magnificently well for AEW on this night. Given these impressive results, there will definitely be more “huge” announcements to come from Khan, that’s for sure.

Fans who tuned in got to see a controversial promo segment between MJF and Bryan Danielson, as well as Jon Moxley and Evil Uno bleeding all over the main event. Overall, I thought AEW did a pretty good job of adding intrigue to the Revolution pay-per-view matches featuring Moxley and Danielson/MJF.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.