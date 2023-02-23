Kenny Omega teases Mercedes Moné’s first match with AEW

After walking out of WWE last May, Sasha Banks is now wrestling as Mercedes Moné in NJPW. Things are going pretty well for Mercedes, as she’s already the new IWGP women’s champion.

A lot of AEW fans were disappointed when Moné was not Saraya’s mystery partner last month on Dynamite in Los Angeles. But even if Moné remains exclusively committed to working for NJPW over the next several months, there is still a path for her to wrestle a match at an AEW event. That’s because there are now rumors going around of AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event taking place on June 24, 2023.

Last year’s Forbidden Door event was presented by AEW and NJPW, featuring cross-promotional matches up and down the card. There’s at least a chance that Moné will wrestle against AEW stars on this year’s card, if NJPW is involved again and it follows a similar format.

I’m pretty sure that’s where Kenny Omega is going here with this tease on Twitter. Here is how he responded to Mercedes’ video of meeting Kenny for the first time at last month’s Wrestle Kingdom 17:

Our work with NJPW isn’t quite done yet, so I’m sure they will! I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too… https://t.co/h4JOIwarX3 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 23, 2023

Omega is teasing the possibility of a mixed tag team match with Mercedes. And while it’s at least possible that his use of the phrase “our work with NJPW” is strictly referring to the two of them working in Japan, he does represent AEW as an Executive Vice President. I think “our” is also a reference to AEW’s relationship with NJPW and the upcoming Forbidden Door event. That is, unless Omega leaves AEW as a free agent and signs with WWE before then.

