AEW Rampage spoilers for Feb. 24: Young Bucks, House of Black, Archer returns, more!

AEW rolled into the Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 24) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open in what was said to be a “fantastic” match. The lights went out after the match, leading to an appearance from the House of Black. But they disappeared after the lights went out again.

Toni Storm beat Willow Nightingale. Storm and Saraya tried to spray-paint Willow after the match, but Ruby Soho ran in for the save. Jamie Hayter then showed up and attacked Saraya.

Lance Archer (w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts) defeated Bryce Saturn.

Sammy Guevara was victorious over Action Andretti in the main event.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?