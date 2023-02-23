Christian Cage made a surprise return on last week’s Dynamite, resuming his feud with Jungle Boy Jack Perry by macing his former protege.

On the Feb. 22 episode, Cage was set to villainously monologue into Tony Schiavone’s microphone. Perry was ready. He speared Christian so hard the ankle boots almost flew off his ex-mentor’s sock-less feet, and followed that up with a sliding elbow to the back of Cage’s head. It seemed, like Jack told us after he beat Luchasaurus (and say, where is that dinosaur man anyway?) at Full Gear, Christian had unlocked the rage and confidence in the young pillar.

But an old problem arose to bite JBJP in the ass. His conscience forced him to hesitate before delivering a Con-Chair-To to Captain Charisma, and that allowed Christian to hit him in the nards. Tables turned, and Cage didn’t blink before smashing Perry’s face into one of the chairs.

He did pause between the second and third face-smashings to yell, “I hate you, you son of a bitch” in Jack’s face, though.

Clearly, Jungle Boy has a lot to learn from the former NWA & WWE champ if he’s ever going to be Jungle Man.

Let us know if you think Jack will grow up before he faces Cage again, presumably at Revolution in a little more than a week. And check out the highlights from the Feb. 22 Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Did Ricky Starks Get What He Wanted From Chris Jericho?

Things Escalate Between Bryan Danielson & MJF heading into AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley & Hangman Page Come To Blows Ahead of AEW Revolution

What. A. Fight.@orangecassidy is STILL the #AEW All-Atlantic Champion after an impressive title defense to kick off #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aojhgJT75l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

"TONIGHT. You get to find out exactly why my name is Evil Uno."@EvilUno @JonMoxley



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MWfgLE822A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Mic drop ON TARGET and #TheAcclaimed get the victory ahead of the 4-way tag team battle for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship at #AEWRevolution!@PlatinumMax @Bowens_official @RealBillyGunn



It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/NdAObyYjOl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Dr. @realbrittbaker and #AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr aren't about to let @Saraya get even an inch of a victory lap, but @realrubysoho makes her intentions known here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wxUjLr31gq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Amidst all the chaos in the ring, Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken comes out and makes a beeline for @MarkSterlingEsq and @woodsisthegoods!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/2VCCf9knOG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

.@RealJeffJarrett has just secured his spot, with tag team partner @TheLethalJay, at #AEWRevolution for a shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Champs #TheGunns and #TheAcclaimed!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Z5ocA0F8ox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.